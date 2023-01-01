UOG SCHOOL FEES REMAIN SAME

The University of Goroka Vice Chancellor Dr Teng Waniga revealed that the Tuition fees for the 2023 academic year will remain the same.

He said all the students who will be attending the university this year, have to pay sixty percent (60%) of the total fees to register.

Dr Waniga pointed out that last year was a challenging year, applying more pressure on the circumstances in Covid 19 pandemic, National General Election, tribal fights in the surrounding communities and the recent 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake that occurred and damaged the dormitories, but the university managed to end the academic year smoothly.

However, despite successfully completing the 2022 academic year, Dr Waniga said all dormitories remain damaged and they need funding assistance to set up temporary student accommodation to begin the academic year.

“I’ve spoken to Chief Secretary, National Planning Secretary and I also made an appointment to speak to treasury secretary, they are concerned and are willing to assist us when funds are made available,” Waniga said.

“I look forward to receiving these funds to fix the dormitories before students arrive to begin this academic year,” he added.

He said the state owes the University 4-5 million kina under TESAS and the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP).

Students who qualify under TESAS will have to pay K6, 242 for residential, while non-residential will be charged K2, 947.

Boarding and lodging self-sponsor students will pay K13, 232 while non-residential fees stands at K4, 373.

However, Dr Waniga stressed that similarly fees are applied to year 2 to year 4 students, it ranges between K2,000 and K13, 000 depending on the status of the students while post graduate and international students pay higher.

He thanked the surrounding communities and other stakeholders for their generosity and support, and looks forward to starting the 2023 academic year on a positive note.