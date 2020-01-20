Police arrest Murder Suspect in Bush Wara

Police in Port Moresby have apprehended a prime suspect in the killing of a Gulf man on January 15th.

The 42-year-old male suspect from Hela Province was caught napping inside a house at Bush Wara settlement near the 9 mile area. Gordons Police Station Commander, Inspector Mark Mosinakave, said police acted on a tip-off and made the arrest.

Police were led to the location, surrounded the house while the suspect was inside sleeping. Armed police then stormed the building and caught the suspect. Sharp knives and other objects were also in the suspects’ possession.

Meanwhile Divisional Commander NCD & Central Anthony Wagambie Jnr praised the Community for assisting police. ACP Wagambie says such act is helpful to carryout police work and makes a free crime community.

” We encourage members of the public to provide relevant information to any suspect so our communities are safe” said Wagambie Jnr.

Commander Wagambie also urged the 9mile Community to allow police and courts to handle the matter since the suspect is now in police custody.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby