CHINA READY ROADSHOW SUCCESSFUL

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) and the National Capital District (NCD), along with more than 20 PNG participants from the public and the private sector, have concluded a seven-day international China roadshow to promote PNG as a prime tourism destination.

A total of 21 participating organizations, including four government agencies and 17 tourism operators, reported successful engagements and promising leads. Participants included representatives from PNGTPA, the National Capital District Commission (NCDC), the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB), Beijing Kumul Consular, Air Niugini Hong Kong GSA, and various tour operators and accommodation service providers.

The China Ready Roadshow, held in Shenzhen and Guangzhou from Monday 17 to Sunday 23 June, received overwhelmingly positive feedback from a total of 117 Chinese agents and wholesalers, with 45 visitors in Shenzhen on Monday 17 June and 72 in Guangzhou on Thursday 20 June during the B2B exchange events.

TPA’s Executive Manager for Marketing and Promotions, Joel Keimelo, shared that the Chinese market, characterized by a preference for leisure and soft adventure activities, presents vast opportunities for PNG. However, he highlighted that addressing specific needs such as visa requirements, direct flight routes, and cost-effective airfares remains crucial and also ensuring translation services and meeting Chinese tourists’ preferences are vital steps toward a successful market entry.

TPA’s CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo, highlighted that following the roadshow, the next steps involve nationwide destination audits, workshops, and accreditation to ensure comprehensive readiness across PNG.

“Establishing a Destination Management Representative (DMR) office in China is under consideration to maintain connections and support ongoing promotional efforts.” He said.

He noted that TPA’s focus will be on several key initiatives.