OTML ESTABLISHES JET A1 SUPPLY CHAIN FOR MAJOR AIRLINES IN PNG

To resolve the ongoing fuel crisis in the country, Ok Tedi Mining Ltd has established a JETA1 supply chain.

This action comes in response to Puma Energy’s continued inability to supply the nation due to its alleged forex issues.

In a statement recently, OTML revealed concluding agreements with the nation’s major airlines to ensure a stable and sufficient fuel supply.

This will no doubt help the nation’s airlines to meet their flight schedules without interruptions.

It was noted that OTML delivered fuel yesterday afternoon to Jacksons International Airport.

According to an online post by Minister for Defence Dr. Billy Joseph, OTML has supplied 46,000L JetA1 fuel and will continue to support Air Niugini with 200,000L and PNG Air 30,000L of fuel per day.

Puma’s continuous supply disruptions has had a major impact on the aviation sector in PNG, causing significant travel delays and economic setbacks.

OTML’s commitment to securing this supply chain marks what the Managing Director and CEO of OTML, Kedi Ilimbit, called a pivotal moment for the industry, as it assists the airlines and the travelling public.

The agreements between OTML and PNG’s leading airlines include long-term supply contracts that ensure an uninterrupted JETA1 fuel supply.

Prime Minister, James Marape commends OTML for this act saying, “their proactive measures and strategic partnerships have provided a much needed solution to the fuel shortage that has been deeply concerning for our nation.”