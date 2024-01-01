CHINA PNG’S LARGEST TRADING PARTNER

Finance Minister Miki Kaeok (left) with the Chinese Ambassador to PNG His Excellency Yang Xiaoguang in Port Moresby today.

Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea His Excellency Yang Xiaoguang emphasized that, the annual trade between China and Papua New Guinea is K13 billion from January to August, making China the largest trading partner with PNG.

Ambassador Xiaoguang emphasized this during a courtesy call to the Finance Minister Miki Kaeok in Port Moresby this morning.

Their discussions centered around the national importance between the two countries going forward.

His Excellency mentioned that the PNG- China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Joint Feasibility Study Report is expected to be delivered towards the end of this month signifying the way forward for a possible Free Trade Agreement with the two countries.

His Excellency Xiaoguang assured the China’s continuous assistance in the progressive development of the country emphasizing on China’s commitment to assist PNG in the economic growth.

Finance Minister Kaeok acknowledged his visit and congratulated his appointment as the Chinese Ambassador to PNG.

Minister Kaeok assured the Chinese government on PNG’s strong stand on the one China Policy and deeply acknowledged the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries going forward.

Minister Kaeok highlighted that the Republic of China is the biggest trading partner with PNG buying the largest portion of the country’s Liquidities Natural Gas (LNG) exports including other minerals and cash crops accordingly.

He acknowledged the continuous support of the Chinese government in the general infrastructural development of the country adding that China played a pivotal role in the infrastructural development of Port Moresby, Lae, Mount Hagen and the other centers of the country.