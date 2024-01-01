BSP TAKING SIGNIFICANT STEP FORWARD

Retail Area Manager – Momase, Barry Namongo, handing over dummy cheque of K30,000 Morobe Show Management President, Hans Mehl (left) and Vice President, Paul Pople.(right).

BSP has taken a significant step forward by introducing off-site banking facilities at the 61st Morobe Show, ensuring convenient access to a range of banking services for attendees.

For the first time, ticket sales will be conducted via EFTPoS, making it easier and more efficient for visitors to purchase their tickets.

This was announced during the cheque presentation of K30, 000 as a Red Ribbon Sponsorship towards the show recently.

All booths at the showroom will be equipped with EFTPoS terminals, and attendees are encouraged to look for dedicated booth windows specifically for EFTPoS ticket sales.

BSP invite everyone to take advantage of this new payment option. Using EFTPoS to buy tickets not only streamline the process but also enhances your experience at the Morobe Show. Whether they are visiting the displays or to engage with the financial literacy initiatives, their team will provide the modern solution for ticket purchases.

Established in 1959, the Morobe Show is a vibrant and iconic event held around mid-October every year, which showcases the rich culture, agriculture, and industries of Morobe Province.

This year it will be held on the 19th and 20th of October 2024.

BSP has been a regular and committed supporter of the Morobe Show, playing a crucial role in its success and contributing significantly to the community.

BSP have consistently provided generous financial contributions to the Morobe Show, often as a Red Ribbon Sponsor, which have helped cover preparation of the event and contributed to prizes for participation and excellence.