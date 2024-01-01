RAIL BLUE-RIBBON SPONSOR OF 61st MOROBE SHOW

As a way to give back to the community the Ramu Agri Industries Limited (RAIL) presented K89,900.00 cheque to the 61st Morobe Show this year.

The show will be held on the 19th and 20th of October and with this presentation, RAIL has again renewed its sponsorship as a Blue Ribbon Sponsor.

RAIL’s National Sales & Marketing Manager, Mr. Harry Kaisa, said that the company was proud to be support this significant event and would continue to partner and collaborate with the Morobe Province Agricultural Society in the coming years.

“This year again RAIL will be sponsoring all the Singsing groups that register to participate in the Morobe Show. We are looking at up to 55 registered Singsing groups.” Kaisa said.

“The show will also see RAIL showcase our products and share what Ramu Agri Industries Limited (RAIL) do in the agriculture sector and how it contributed to the growth of our economy.” he said.

The Annual Morobe Province Agricultural Show (MPAS) is set to be a big one this year. Last year the show commemorated its 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.