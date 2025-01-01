CHIEFTAINCY NAME HAND OVER CEREMONY

By Samantha Solomon in Kavieng

A significant ceremony took place at Konos with the official handing over of chieftaincy title was given to Sir Julius when he first joined the House of Assembly in 1968 to his son Bryon by a Maimai in that area.

The chieftaincy title was given to Sir Julius and to be with him until his death.

One of the chiefs Englebert Lutam said as soon as Sir Julius was elected to the second House of Assembly in 1968 in a way of celebrating in their customary way Sir Julius was placed inside the chief house on a fish sculpture.

He said Sir Julius was given the name Chief that would be with him until his death.

He said that upon his death they would hand over the leadership to his son.

The Moimois (Chiefs)then handed it over to his son Bryon in front of Sir Julius’s casket today.

The casket then left for Ramat a five-minute stop and will proceed to Namatanai Assembly House.