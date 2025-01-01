MARU PRIORITIZES LAW AND ORDER FOR YANGORU-SAUSSIA

By Parker Tambua

Minister for International Trade and Investment, and Yangoru-Saussia district Member Richard Maru is serious about combating crime in his district.

Minister Maru said on Monday that the construction of new police barracks for mobile squad in Yangoru and a number of new police stations that are under construction, was a testament of his firmness to stamp out criminal activities.

”We are serious about fighting crime and make our district safe so that we can attract investors,” Maru said.

“We want to build more police stations and currently the stations in Haripmo, Nagum are under construction. For Womayen we will build it next to the market, so you see there will be police presence all throughout the district.

“On top of that, the new mobile squad barracks is almost complete and a mobile squad unit is ready to move in next week and settle.

“The barracks will be officially opened in June and we are expecting 45 police personals to live there. So the manpower, capacity to deal with lawbreakers is there.”

Maru made special mention on women in the district who have been victims of gender based violence. The Minister signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Community Development and Religion on Monday which will see a ‘Meri Safe House’ be established in the district.

“My strong warning to the perpetrators, especially to the husbands in Yangoru-Sassia who beat their wives, your days are numbered,” Maru said.

“The safe house will be built right next to the police station; the police will come after you when they receive report of violence. This is a strategic move because the husband will go to cell and the wife (the victim) goes to the safe house.

“I will also be discussing with the police commissioner to appoint a woman to be in charge of gender based violence and sexual crime unit.”