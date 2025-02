Picture Credit: Monica Harries

By Samantha Solomon in Namatanai

The casket of the late Sir Julius has arrived at the Namatanai District Assembly House in New Ireland Province this afternoon.

After a small ceremony, they will proceed to Brent Bino’s residence and then finally head to Huris later today.

Meanwhile, other members of parliament from outside centers are traveling to witness the burial of one of the founding fathers of the nation and a two- term prime minister.