CALL FOR BY-ELECTION

By Edson Kuso

A community leader in Madang district is calling for an immediate by-election following the dismissal of Madang MP Bryan Kramer by the Leadership Tribunal in May this year.

Local businessman and Riwo community leader Hood Kasas is calling on the responsible authorities to carry out a by-election in Madang so that the people of Madang district can have a fair representation in Parliament.

The community leader said Madang needs a leader because the district has money to carry out its development agendas but without leadership development cannot take place.

“We need an open member because there has not been any development here, except for the sub-standard road in town. We have DDA funds that can be used to build roads and other infrastructure in rural areas” Kasas said.

Mr Kasas is now calling on the national government and the Electoral Commission to carry out a by-election for Madang Open.

“We want the Electoral Commission to carry out a by-election immediately so we can appoint a leader and be fairly represented in parliament. This is what the people of Madang want.”

Kasas said Madang is a big district and has a large population and they have a lot of development and law and order issues, therefore, they cannot be denied representation in parliament. He added that they need a leader to represent them and address development and law and order issues.