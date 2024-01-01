BY ELECTION UPDATE

Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai said writs for the 4 by elections in the country will be issued later this month with elections to be conducted over the next three months starting in March.

Sinai stressed that with the LLG Elections coming on later this year, the By Elections cannot be delayed even further.

He said the issue of writs will take place on the 29th of this month with nominations to close on the 6th of March.

The tentative dates include;

The 8-week Campaign period to kick off on the 29 th of this month

of this month Polling to commence on 27 th of April to 10 th of May.

of April to 10 of May. There will be 21 days of counting, anticipated from the 10 th to the 31 st of May

to the 31 of May And results to be declared by 31st of May, this year.

The 4 electorates set to go into by elections this year include Sohe Open in Oro Province, Madang Open, Maprik Open in East Sepik Province and Porgera Paiele Open in the Enga Province.

Commissioner Sinai said the budget for the By Elections in the four electorates stand at a cost of around K20.Million.

The commissioner noted that Kairuku, Aitape-Lumi and Dei Council are still before the Courts. By-elections in these electorates will be held until all outstanding matters are addressed in Court.

He further stated that a by- election will also be conducted for Usino-Bundi Open electorate in Madang to fill the vacancy created by the death of incumbent MP Jimmy Uguro.