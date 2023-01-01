BUSINESS VISA REACTIVATED FOR SHORT-TERM MULTIPLE ENTRY

In the interest of facilitating businesses, trade and investment opportunities in the country, Deputy Prime Minister and also Minister for Labor and Immigration, John Rosso reactivated the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa for eligible passport holders yesterday at the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) Headquarters in Waigani, Port Moresby.

The reactivation means that people who intend to visit the country for eligible short term business purposes will be allowed to travel into PNG on multiple occasions within a period of 12 months with 60 days being maximum duration.

This compliments the existing 30-day duration Single Entry Business Visa.

The deputy Prime Minister said that reactivating the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa not only encourages trade and investment in Papua New Guinea but will also help to restore international travel arrangements to pre-pandemic settings.

Rosso said ICA is currently reviewing several visa categories for enhancements aiming to “better meet the changing needs of travelers in PNG”.

Meanwhile, eligible frequent business travelers to PNG can also apply for an APEC Business Travel Card which efficiently allows travel to APEC countries for longer stays.