NCSL PARTNERS WITH TELIKOM FOR MOBILE BANKING

Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loans has partnered with Telikom Limited to launch a new USSD service. The service was launched on Thursday in Port Moresby by NCSL Chief Executive Officer Vari Lahui and Telikom Chief Executive Officer Amos Tepi.

In recent changes to mobile banking last month, the USSD service will no longer be available on the Digicel network.

Telikom provides a national telecommunications network, with coverage in all main centers. Telikom will launch a roadshow, featuring pop up booths at NCSL branches to distribute free sim cards to members in the coming weeks. The roadshow will begin in Port Moresby and continue to Lae before moving to other centers. Information on roadshow dates and locations will be shared with members in the coming days and weeks.

Members must first register their Bmobile Telikom numbers to access this service. By dialing *628# , members will be able to check their balance, withdraw from their savings account, access a 1:1 loan product, and transfer funds.

NCSL CEO Vari Lahui said “The upcoming roadshow is designed to ensure our members have access to the Telikom network for phone banking purposes, at no additional cost. We are working closely with our partner Telikom to conduct awareness in the coming days and weeks for the roadshow. Telikom offers excellent voice and data rates, and we are proud to be working with the national telecommunications network.”