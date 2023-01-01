PNG FOR CHRIST CRUSADES TO BE HELD IN HIGHLANDS PROVINCES

By Jim John

More than 700 Adventist Christians in Eastern Highlands and Simbu Provinces are currently attending their weeklong discipleship training and fellowship program, in Kefamo, Eastern Highlands Province.

This event is in preparation for the big evangelistic meeting expected to commence in the province next year.

Church members from respective districts like Mt Michael Area, Kainantu area, Kefamo, Simbu, Goroka and others are undergoing this discipleship training.

Pastors, missionaries, laymen and church leaders are facilitating the training to ensure well planned evangelistic meetings are held next year.

Guest speaker Pastor Gerry Webster from the South Pacific Division in Australia who attended the event encouraged all attendees to prayerfully prepare to share the love of God to others.

He said people are always in need of spiritual encouragement and growth; therefore, knowing all scriptures to share with the people is important for the salvation of many people.

A newly built pastor’s house and ablution blocks were also opened at the camp site during this week long event for missionaries to use.