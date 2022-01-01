Teachers urged to focus on students

All teachers serving in Western Province have been urged to attend to students learning effective as of this week.

This was an advice directed by the Provincial Education Advisor Charlie Buia.

It has been noticed in recent years that a few teachers with no genuine reasons leave their classes unattended to and attend to personal matters in town.

He says while this ongoing issue has being identified, school inspectors in the province will be tasked to monitor movements of teachers commencing this year onward.

He has called on school principals, board members and head teachers of respective educational institutions within the province to strengthen and manage such issue.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is teacher’s absenteeism, and we need to strengthen school leadership. Those running the institutions must ensure that this problem managed,” said Buia.

He said the message is very clear. Prolonged absenteeism in class affects students learning and this needs to be addressed.