ANTI-CORRUPTION ESSAY WINNERS

Three students from various secondary schools were announced as the winners of the European Union funded PNG Anti-Corruption Project Youth Essay Competition recently.

The winners were announced during the celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day in Port Moresby on the 9th of December.

The competition was launched on the European Union Day on the 9th of May this year, aimed at promoting integrity and unity among the youth of Papua New Guinea. The theme of the essay contest was ‘Peace, Unity and Anti-Corruption in Papua New Guinea’, and students between the ages of 15-18 were encouraged to submit essays between 150 and 2000 words.

The three winners were selected out from the sixteen submissions. Stacey Wamiang from Buin Secondary School in Bougainville, won the first prize (a laptop), Francisca Oiake from Jubilee Catholic Secondary School in NCD, took home the second prize (a tablet), and Garo Kapana from Tauruba Primary School in Central Province, received the third prize (a smart phone).

The winners upon receiving their awards had an opportunity to present their essay.

First prize winner Stacey Wamiang emphasized in her presentation that “peace, unity and anti-corruption in Papua New Guinea must be upheld by one and all, in our homes, communities, provinces and regions for it to be strengthened at the national level.’’

The second prize winner Francisca Oiake stressed the need for ‘’maintaining peace, unity and promoting anti-corruption among youth and future generations since it creates a better society and pushes the country forward.’’

ICAC Interim chairman Thomas Eluh highlighted the importance of the essay competition.

‘’The whole concept of this competition was to target the youth, our younger generation, so they learn and understand the issue of corruption and its implications, and gain knowledge that will help them become better citizens and ensure corruption free future for our country,’’ Eluh Said.

UNDP Chief Technical Adviser Alma Sedlar said the objective of the essay competition in to increase anti-corruption awareness amongst youths

“The competition was launched in PNG for the first time this year and we were pleasantly surprised by the high quality of the winning essays. It is expected that the youth competition will expand in the following years to give PNG youth a chance to creatively express their thoughts, observations and concerns about corruption, and to enable them to take part in the anti-corruption initiatives. Congratulation to the authors of the winning essays and a sincere thanks to all the participants of the competition,” Alma Sedlar said.

The competition will be held annually from now, organized by the UNDP in partnership with Interim Independent Commission Against Corruption and supported by the European Union within the PNG Anti-Corruption Project.