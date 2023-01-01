BSP DONATES MERCHANDISE TO TEAM GOLDIE

PNG Defence Force Commanders Cup will be held at Igam Barracks in Lae, Morobe Province next month.

Two rugby teams from Goldie received support from Bank South Pacific as they prepare for the upcoming tournament.

Manager for Leasing and Facilities Management, BSP Support Services Casper Wotomu went to Murray Barracks Oval and donated the merchandise which contains BSP T-Shirts and caps that the teams will use during training.

He said as part of BSP’s community service, they are happy to support PNGDF teams to prepare them for the Commander’s Cup.

Mr Wotomu said that BSP will also provide tents for them to set up while they are in Lae for the tournament. They will continue to support the two teams in whatever ways they can.

The Chief Instructor for Goldie Training Depot Lieutenant Colonel Edie Etato received the items and thanked BSP for their generous support.

He said this is a morale boost for the team and is looking forward to working together with BSP.

Lieutenant Colonel Edie Etato also thanked Andy Bawa of Homa Security Service, who donated K5000.00 in cash to support the team.

PNGDF Commanders cup is a vital event that encourages fitness and the spirit of togetherness among different units to know each other through the spirit of the game.

A total of ten teams from each of the PNGDF unit throughout the country plus a female curtain raiser team are now preparing their teams to compete at the tournament.

The Engineering Battalion at Igam Barracks in Lae will host the event for this year from the 12th to the 20th of July. It is expected to be a huge event of the year for the PNGDF.

So far a total of eight tournaments have been held already by previous commanders and the last one was held in 2019 at Murray barracks. This year will be the ninth tournament. HMPNGS Basilisk Marlins is currently the reigning champions of the last two events.