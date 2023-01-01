Agriculture Breaking News Fisheries Food Life News News Bulletin Politics Southern

ESA’ALA DISTRICT PROJECTS

by Thomas Huliambari0237

By Amanda Ilaitia

Esa’ala Open Electorate in Milne Bay Province is bustling with activities today as locals prepare to welcome Prime Minister James Marape, the Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Jelta Wong, Milne  Bay Governor Gordon Wesley, Esa’ala Open MP Jimmy Maladina and other State Ministers.

Prime Minister Marape and the delegates will be there to officiate and witness the launching of the National Fisheries Authority Projects which are the Esa’ala Jetty and Fish Market.

Other programs for today include ground breaking ceremony of national government project for Esa’ala Resource Centre, ground breaking ceremony of Solar Farming and ribbon cutting of Esa’ala Police Housing Scheme.

