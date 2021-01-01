PNG Fashion Week gets funding assistance from NGCB

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has given K150,000 to PNG Fashion Week to support its programs.

The funding will also go towards supporting the highly anticipated PNG Fashion Week Paradise Festival, which will commence on September 18th, this year.

NGCB Chief Executive Officer, Imelda Agon, said the Board is a keen supporter of programs that empower women in business while enhancing creative industries.

“Strengthening opportunities for women, particularly in SMEs, and in particular helping young women to become economically independent, is essential for growing our economy and strengthening communities,” Mrs. Agon said.

“In particular, we would like to see more women marketing their own Papua New Guinea designs and garments around the world.

“The young people of this generation are greatly impacting our communities, SMEs and businesses through the fashion industry, and this is where ongoing support is needed to stimulate creativity and wealth creation”.

Mrs. Agon added that it is encouraging to see the support offered by the National Government for the promotion of SMEs that are promoting our culture to the world.

“I thank the Prime Minister, Honorable James Marape, and the Government for their commitment to this industry, and considering the potential of bringing in fabric printing machines so that we can have Papua New Guineans able to produce their own designs.

“These printing machines will enable Papua New Guineans to start up factories so that they can produce their designs locally and sell them to the world.

“I would also like to appeal to the Government to consider opening pathways with countries like Indonesia and Thailand where we can trade cheaper fabrics so that organizations like PNG Fashion Week and SME businesses can become the manufacturing hub for PNG”.

PNG Fashion Week Managing Director Philma Kelegai shared the same sentiments and applauded the Government for the investment in its people through the Fashion Industry.

“PNG Fashion Week is a sustainable fashion platform that showcases our designs and garments and we can all support and push for more opportunities and wealth creation through this platform”.

Ms. Kelegai thanked the Board and Management of the National Gaming Control Board for the donation of K150, 000 funding support.