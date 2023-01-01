BOROKO ROTARY CLUB SUPPORTS WORLD TOILET DAY

Boroko Rotary Club has come on board to support WaterAid PNG’s World Toilet Day commemorations this year.

Boroko Rotary Club through the support of Supreme Industries donated over 600 hygiene products including hand sanitizer, soap, toothbrushes, face towels, and sanitary napkins on Tuesday towards WaterAid’s World Toilet Day which falls on 19th November and World Children’s Day on 20th November, commemoration to be held this week and next week.

With the theme, “Accelerating Change,” WaterAid PNG reached out to partners for support towards facilitating activities planned for World Toilet Day in its projects in Pari Village in National Capital District and schools in Central Province supported by WaterAid.

President of Rotary Club of Boroko and recently appointed Ambassador of WASH– RAG (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Rotary Action Group) in district 9620 (PNG, Solomon Island, Nauru and Southern Queensland), Mr. Joselito Tubon said the club was happy to support the commemoration of WTD because it aligned to the water, hygiene, education work the club has been implementing in communities, including in Central Province.

“As an Ambassador of WaSH-RAG in our district, I am delighted to donate hand sanitizers to promote proper hygiene in the country through Rotary Club of Boroko,” Tubon said.

He also thanked Supreme Industries for donating hygiene kits packs for the school and village and his employer CHM Group for allowing him to reach and help the community.

“We are grateful that WaterAid is doing initiative in approaching organizations to drive WaSH campaigns especially in the rural areas,” he said.

Director Navara Kiene said WaterAid PNG extended its appreciation to the Boroko Rotary Club and its members Supreme Industries and CHM for the kind donation.

“WAPNG has proudly supported WaSH in school’s initiatives in Central province and our community WaSH project in Pari, NCD for a number of years and always appreciate support and contributions from other stakeholders including the private sector,” she said

Ms Kiene said the products Boroko Rotary Club donated cover all aspects of proper water, sanitation and hygiene and complement nicely the WaSH facilities and initiatives we are implementing in our mentioned sites.

The donated items will be given out as trivia prizes during the two events. The activity at Kerea Primary School on 17th of November includes opening of a school toilet facility consisting of eight standard toilets, two urinals for boys, one toilet for persons with disability, one girl’s menstrual hygiene unit and two handwashing stations whilst the activity in Pari Village next week includes a sanitation awareness organized by the community leaders.