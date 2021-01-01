Kawok village celebrates opening of new Aid Post

A new Aid Post was opened at Kawok village, down Fly outskirts of Kiunga town, in Western Province on Thursday.

This Aid Post will provide vital health services to people in Kawok village including the nearby villages along Alice River and Fly River catchment areas within Kiunga rural Local Level Government.

Community members turned out in numbers to witness the opening ceremony including member for North Fly James Donald, Western Provincial Administrator Robert Alphonse Kaiyun and health officials from North Fly Health Services.

The project was initiated by a Local youth Wayne Dimop, a final year Political Science student upon completing his studies at UPNG this year, with funding support from the North Fly DDA.</p>

This facility also include staff house for health worker containing two rooms, dining hall, water tank and Aid Post containing Out Patient Department (OPD) and a room for clinical services.</p>

Costing K150,000 considering geographically challenged in Fly river Delta system, hiring dinghies for shipment of materials from Kiunga, and payment for contractor’s labour work among others, Wayne Dimop was brave to overcome these challenges of establishing Aid Post in his village to serve the needs of people

The construction work started in July this year and was completed this month before the opening ceremony.