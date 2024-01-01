BIRDING TRAVEL AGENTS DISCOVER PNG’S UNIQUE BIRD SPECIES

Two European travel agents shared their experiences of their tour to Papua New Guinea’s unique birdlife and picturesque landscapes.

The two agents were among the others who have travelled to PNG early October.

General Manager of Spazio and Vice President of Commercial for Distral & ITR Group, Francesco

Veneziano, who was a part of the tour, commended TPA and PX for the opportunity to see

PNG’s tourism potential.

“I am deeply grateful to PX, TPA, and our sponsors for providing me with this opportunity. This

FAM tour has equipped us with the firsthand insights we need to champion Papua New Guinea’s

eco-tourism potential in Italy and beyond.

The Italian market holds tremendous potential for sustainable tourism in PNG. We’re committed

to developing tourist traffic that values PNG’s pristine environments as a final frontier of natural

beauty a journey that will bring great benefits to all involved,” said Veneziano.

Account Manager for Flight Directors, Alison Sorrell, who was also on the tour, highlighted PNG’s

remarkable beaty.

“It was thrilling to explore PNG’s beautiful islands, and Walindi Resort was truly amazing. The

large bungalows, fully equipped with all necessary facilities, were set in stunning gardens.

Waking up to the sound of birds and watching the sunrise over the ocean was unforgettable.

“We were even able to observe the King of Saxony up close, which was truly amazing! This trip

has been a memorable experience and an invaluable introduction to Papua New Guinea’s

potential for bird tourism,” said Sorrell.

Tourism Promotion Authority Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo, commended the efforts of his team, PX and Flight Directors.

“Our partnership with Air Niugini and Flight Directors has proven that Papua New Guinea holds

significant potential in the birding and eco-tourism market. We look forward to expanding these initiatives, sharing PNG’s unique natural wonders with a global audience, and supporting sustainable tourism practices that benefit all,” said Uvovo.

Such experiences will showcase PNG’s potential as a world-class bird-watching destination, with

an itinerary designed to maximize exposure to diverse bird species and pristine habitats across

renowned locations such as Walindi, Magic Mountain Lodge, Kumul Lodge, Rondon Ridge, Lake

Murray, and Varirata National Park.