M3 BULLDOG RECEIVE SPONSORSHIP

By Lorraine Jimal

The Morata Three Bulldog Rugby Club received sets of uniforms from United Finance Limited in Port Moresby today.

This set of uniforms will greatly assist the team in their next two to three seasons in the Governor’s Cup competition.

This is the first time the team has received such support since its establishment of the team.

Manage, M3 Bulldog Club Hosea Pawa thanked United Finance limited for the support stating that, “We will do our best on the field with good conduct and honor this sponsorship.”

The team members appreciate the donations and pledged to perform in the competition while upholding the organization’s mission in respecting after women flocks in country.

Team captain Joseph Tepi said, “We appreciate the donation and we will make sure we play and be at the top of the competition.’

United Finance Limited Group Sales and Marketing Manager, encourage the team to play with pride and promoting gender’s equality.

Malcolm Mamatta, “Commit your self as a true sports man and be a good role model both on and off the field.

He added that they have assisted other teams with balls and sports equipment as well.