PIH TRAINEES COMPLETED MANAGEMENT TRAINING PROGRAM

by Lorraine Jimal0280

A total of five trainees from the Pacific International Hospital (PIH) have completed their management training program with the hospital recently.

According to Pacific International Hospital, the program provides trainees with a comprehensive understanding of hospital operations through structured management development and practical exposure.

This initiative was made possible through the collaboration of the hospital’s senior management team, departmental heads, and other key staff who contributed their expertise through lectures and hands-on practical’s.  

PIH Chief Executive Officer Col. Sandeep Shaligram expressed his gratitude, stating,

“This initiative reflects our dedication to developing talent and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to healthcare management. We are immensely proud of our graduates and the collective efforts of all involved in making this initiative a success.”

He said their journey is a testament to their perseverance, dedication, and also to Pacific International Hospital’s vision for excellence in healthcare management.

 Col. Shaligram said PIH is looking forward to more of this program next year.

