BILUM DIGITAL PLATFORM ROLLOUT

Following the launching of the Bilum Digital Platform last week, the Department of Implementation and Rural Development rollout, the first leg of sub-national stakeholder’s awareness and readiness program started in Milnebay province this week Monday 28th of August 2023.

The four days event was officially opened by Alotau MP Ricky Morris and the Deputy Provincial Administrator Sharon Mua delivered the keynote address in welcoming everyone.

This workshop will help the public servants in the province and district level to understand and to ensure effective and efficient reporting of PSIP and DSIP funds.

MP Moris said this consultation and awareness workshop is very significant for the public servants in the province and districts to understand and accept the DIRD Bilum Platform as it will help them in reporting.

Similar sentiments was shared by the Deputy Provincial Administrator Ms. Mua saying, DIRD’s Bilum Digital Platform project will greatly help the provinces and districts to ensure effective and efficient facilitation, implementation, and reporting of SIP (PSIP & DSIP).

All districts and provincial public servants from Southern region attended this consultation workshop themed “Strengthening good governance through digital innovation in partnership with all stakeholders”.