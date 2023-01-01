Bougainville Breaking News Business Education Highlands Islands Momase News News Bulletin Southern

PNG PNGNRI WILL HOST POLITICS AND GOVERNANCE SEMINAR

by Thomas Huliambari0176

The Papua New Guinea National Research Institute (PNGNRI) will host a Politics and Governance Seminar in Lae Morobe Province, starting tomorrow 31st of August to the 1st of September 2023.

The seminar will provide a meaningful and constructive discussion on service delivery by provincial governments, since the decentralization of powers and functions to the provincial level, tasking provincial governments to raise funds, provide extension services, develop bottom-up planning and policies to deliver services to the people.

This is an opportunity for provinces to share and learn from each other’s challenges and experience in building economy.

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 48th Independence, it’s good to reflect on the past, present and embark on the future to build a robust economy for Papua New Guinea.

