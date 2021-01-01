Baiteta Church building in need of renovation

A Church building is a venue for devotions and service that bring communities of together.

The Baiteta Catholic Community under the Rempi Parish of Madang Dioceses is in a dire need of a proper renovation and an extension of their Church building.

According to Baiteta Church Coordinator, Mathias Igode, the church building was erected in the 1980’s, since then, it has not undergone any proper form of renovation.

Parts of the building have deteriorated over the years especially the sacristy.

Cracks in the concrete floor have also expanded and the benches are as old as the church building and not in a condition to be used.

The building cannot cater for the growing population of the village as it can only hold about a 100 people.

However, under the leadership of Mr. Mathias Igode, the village is now in discussion to raise funds for the renovations of the Church Building.

“Early last year, we set up a fundraising committee to oversee our plans and begin to raise funds,” Mr. Igode said during the Mother Mary of Ludes visit in Baiteta village.

He said the community cannot expect assistance but are taking it upon themselves to raise funds for the project of renovating the Church building.

“In our village, the number of Catholic faithfuls have grown and we can’t cater for all of them in this deteriorating building,” he said.

The committee had also planned to send out appeal letters to Baiteta villagers who are working outside of Madang to help in cash or kind to start off the project.

Mr. Igode claimed that the Catholic Missionaries passed through Baiteta village and the people there helped these missionaries to reach the highlands provinces.

The coordinator said they are also looking at setting up a monument to commemorate the early missionaries and the people who’ve contributed to nourishing the Catholic faith in the community.

Mr. Igode appeals to Catholic faithfuls and the general public who wish to support them to start off the project of renovating the church building to contact him on 70322200 or email tekas070985@gmail.com.

The assistance would go a long way in renovating the Church building so the villagers could come together for Holy Mass and Daily devotions.