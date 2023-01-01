KEREVAT MARKET RELOCATION

Clearance on the new site for the relocation of Informal Markets at Keravat Town has been done earlier this week.

Work has commenced on fencing and installation of solar lights as additional requirements for safety reasons on Tuesday.

Kerevat town is also adamant in promoting cleanliness and order within the town area.

Work has commenced as some groups have been engaged by the LLG to do immediate cleaning up while public servants will also be taking part in the clean-up program once a week.

The LLG Project Officer Mr Robin Munulai said all rubbish generated by this market will be controlled by the LLG.

Shop owners were also encouraged to be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the town in their respective locations.

Mr Munulai, concluded that apart from the Kerevat town up-keep, other development will also take place such as a public cemetery, public toilets and bus stops to cater for the growing population.