UPNG hosts VC cup tournament

The University of Papua New Guinea is very much honoured to host the Vice Chancellor’s cup tournament. The two-day event saw Universities around the country participate in the game of rugby league after a four-year long wait.

Participants include PNG University of Technology (UOT), University of Goroka (UOG), Divine Word University (DWU), University of Natural Resources, Institute of Business Studies University (IBSU) and host, UPNG.

Under the leadership of UPNG Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Bradley Yobon Copio, UPNG Rugby Football league (UPNGRFL) and VC tournament coordinator, Sandis Tsaka Jnr, commended all SRC Presidents of the participating universities for their effort in making this event happen.

He said, it would not be possible without the effort done by UPNG and its sister institutions.

“This tournament is a way forward for the students to be involved in not only their studies but their passion for sports as well, so that they can grow with both”, said Tsaka Jnr.

He further stated that apart from the tournament itself, they are looking forward to seeing some of the participating students get recruited into the Digicel cup franchise.

“We have more talents coming through, as some of the players from digicel cup and the SP hunters are university students. A great example is Justin Olam, a former Unitech Spartan who is now playing for the Melbourne Storms. It would be way easier if we started exposing more potential players through this type of tournaments”, added Tsaka Jnr.

With the tournament now in progress, the university teams are all hyped to see which one of them will be travelling home with the Vice Chancellor’s cup. The finals are to be played on Monday August 23rd.