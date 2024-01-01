PANGARIPMA COMMUNITY INITIATES EARLY CHILDHOOD CLASSROOM PROJECT

By Thelma Allingham

Pangaripma Community in Wewak Local Level Government has taken a step forward by initiating a community funded project as a show of unity amongst themselves.

With the need for basic services still lacking at community level, villagers at Pangaripma village have made it an objective to prioritize their children’s education by working together to begin the construction of a new 4-in-1 elementary classroom for their early childhood school.

Educated elites from the community who are working outside of East Sepik Province have contributed their financial support towards the community base project, in hopes of creating the avenue for human resource growth and education opportunities for their younger generation in the village. The Pangaripma Community has already begun work with extracting hardwood trees from their land to mill of timbers needed to construct the 4-in-1 classroom.