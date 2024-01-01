AUSTRALIAN CHILD SEX OFFENDER REFUSED ENTRY

Pictured: Police Commissioner David Manning (File Image)

Police Commissioner David Manning in a statement has confirmed that a convicted Australian Child Sex Offender has been refused entry to Papua New Guinea and was sent back to Australia to answer for his offence.

“This Australian is a convicted child sex offender who tried to get into our country but was stopped at the border and detained by our diligent detectives,” Commissioner Manning said.

“We do not want child abusers coming into our country and with the right information we will stop them from arriving,” he said.

The Commissioner highlighted this is an example of co-operation between countries working effectively.

“Our information sharing arrangements, strengthened through the Bilateral Security Agreement with Australia, mean our investigators have access to the latest criminal intelligence to support our police operations in PNG,’ he elaborated.

Manning said the sex offender had left Australia illegally on a sail boat and arrived in Daru on the 27th of February, 2024.

“When he reached Daru it took a simple check with our international partners to reveal his identity and his history of offence,” he said.

He recounted that the offender was detained at the Daru Police Station and was then expatriated to Australia.

“This matter highlights our zero-tolerance approach to removing predatory offenders before they can harm our community. Our strong legislative framework in the Lukautim Pikinini Act and Criminal Code mean that those who hide their predatory past or seek to harm our communities will be dealt with swiftly and in full measure,” the commissioner stressed.

“These child sex offenders are the scum of the earth and police will work tirelessly to expose them regardless of where they are from and to have them dealt with under the rule of law”, Manning said.