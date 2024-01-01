OPPOSITION CALL ON THE OMBUDSMAN COMMISSION

Pictured: Sina Sina Yongamul MP, Kerenga Kua

By Sharon Engnui

The Country’s watchdog, the Ombudsman Commission has been challenged by the members of the opposition to rise up and fight corruption.

Sina Sina Yongamul MP Kerenga Kua made this call in a news conference in Port Moresby.

Mr. Kua stated that PNG is ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world particularly with the conduct of leaders and made a comparison of what is used to be before and now.

Kua added that there is enough leadership with corruption issues that ought to be referred by the commission and investigated, further pinning the blame on the country’s watchdog on the rise in corruption.

Reflecting on the importance of the Commission in the society and what the people perceive of them, Mr. Kua shared disappointment towards the type of approach the Commission is taking at the moment and calls on the Ombudsman Commission to rise up to do their jobs diligently.

The Ombudsman Commission is an independent office established by the country’s constitution with key functions to investigate complaints about the administrative actions and to administer the conduct of leaders holding public office.