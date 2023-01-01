PNG Air Highlands and Momase regions Athletics competition that was staged in Goroka, Eastern Highlands province ended today with finals.

The competition began on Friday last week and ran throughout the weekend which witnessed schools from Morobe and Highlands region taking part.

The under 16 and under 18 one hundred and four hundred meters shot sprint began on Friday followed by one hundred relay and 3000 to 5000 long distance race.

The competition aims to scout young talents in the rural areas in the track and field events for the upcoming Pacific games.

The four days tournament was supported by the Niugini Fruit Company through Highlands Honey with K20,000.

National Sports Institute Director Janet Gimots when receiving the funding support from Sales Manager Peter Leo thanked Highlands Honey for their consistent support.