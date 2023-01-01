ANTI CORRUPTION AGENCIES MEET

The Anti-corruption agencies met this week Wednesday and had discussion with Prime Minister James Marape, Chief Secretary to Government, Ivan Pomaleu and Interim ICAC Secretary Thomas Eluh on how they can work together to fight corruption in the country.

Chief Secretary Pomaleu said the meeting was called so that all anti-corruption agencies in the country could work together in establishing a task force to coordinate the fight against corruption in the country.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted that although steps have already been taken to enact legislations, there is still a big uphill battle to reduce the rate of corruption in the systems in PNG and would like to see the agencies work together with the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Secretariat for a coordinated approach to the fight against corruption.

He took time to thanked the existing agencies like the Ombudsman Commission, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, the Department of Justice and Attorney General, Auditor General, Office of the Public Prosecutor, the National Intelligence Organization (N.I.O) and the Bank of Papua New Guinea Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU) for the work they have been doing and continue to fight corruption in the country.

The Prime Minister also extended his acknowledgement to all the Members of Parliament and Ministers who stood with him to pass the ICAC Bill, the Whistle Blowers Protection Act and the amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act to include unexplained wealth provisions.