PM WILL NOT ATTEND THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III

The Coronation of King Charles III will be held early next month (6th of May) and as part of commonwealth Papua New Guinea will attend to pay respect to the King however due to commitments Prime Minister James Marape will not attend.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Governor General Sir Bob Dadae will represent the country at the event while Prime Minister is preparing to receive US president Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.

“I need to be here to make sure preparations are done. I have conveyed my apologies that I will not be in attendance.

“However, the country will be adequately represented by the Governor-General His Excellency, Sir Bob Dadae, and Foreign Minister Hon. Justin Tkatchenko will represent me in the inauguration of King Charles.

“Papua New Guinea remains a strong part of the realm nations. We are very much a part of the Commonwealth, adequately represented by the Governor-General and the Foreign Minister to pay respects on His Majesty, King Charles III, the King of Commonwealth, the Realms, and Papua New Guinea,” said PM Marape.

Since the death of the head of Commonwealth nation Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has been acceded to King on September 2022.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th of May 2023.