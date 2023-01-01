AMBASSADOR’S VISIT TO WESTERN PROVINCE STRENGTHENS BILATERAL PARTNERSHIP

By Jim John

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, His Excellency Andriana Supandy in his visit to Western Province last week has strengthened the bilateral partnership between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.



In a joint understanding between the two countries on the 23rd of February 2023, has recalled the treaty of mutual respect, friendship and cooperation that was signed on the 27th of October 1986, 37 years ago.



The Ambassador’s visit to the province also recalled the basic agreement on border arrangements that was signed by Foreign Affairs Ministers of both countries on the 17th of June 2013 in Jakarta, Indonesia which is waiting to be rectified by the PNG National Government.



The commitment of two leaders, PNG and Indonesia comprehensive partnership and its plan of action as a main platform for promoting peace, stability, prosperity for two countries and people based on principles of mutual respect, trust and benefits are continuing to ensure people in both countries are served.



On the 31st of March 2022, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape and the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo during the official visit to Republic of Indonesia agreed that Indonesia would support Papua New Guinea in connecting PNG roads, infrastructure development program, close border road developments and opportunities to contribute in strengthening PNG’s health sector.



Their joint commune agreement would see potential cooperation including amongst state own companies and the private sector in enhancing land and air connectivity, potential for enhancing technical and development programs as well as capacity building between the two countries.



Meanwhile, the Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development and Member for North Fly James Donald and Indonesia Ambassador to PNG and Solomon Islands His Excellency Andriana Supandy held a meeting on the 23rd of February 2023 after the visit to Butmambin which is PNG side and Yetetkun border, the Indonesian side and agreed to continue to work towards reviewing, realizing and jointly implementing those agreements and arrangements between the two countries.



They revealed during the meeting that both countries would inform and advise their respective leaders regarding developments on bilateral relations including operations with respect to PNG-Indonesia border.