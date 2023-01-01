WESTERN PROVINCE LAW & ORDER UPDATE

By Jim John

Stricter rules should be imposed on shops selling liquor without license in all four districts within Western Province.



Provincial Police Commander for North Fly command Senior Inspector Oena Afeke said, one way to reduce ongoing social, law and order problems faced in the province is if rules are observed.



He made these comments following increased of alcohol related fights reported in North Fly District.



Police confirmed there was a murder case where a husband died after his wife attacked him, while her husband (deceased) was drinking during the new year’s eve this year.



The wife has been locked up in police station.



PPC Afeke said such situations should not be happening if alcohol sales are restricted. Afeke has appealed to the Western Provincial liquor licensing board members to look into this matter.



According to the statistics of police for the month of January and February this year, lowest crime rate have been reported in Western Province.



He says the ratio of police officers to the population based on 2011 census, in Western Province, 1 police officer is to 1800 people.



For North Fly command, 1 police man is to 800 people.



Currently, only 78 police officers are working in North Fly which is not enough to conduct effective policing compared to over 62000 population within the district.



PPC Afeke is appealing to the people in North Fly District and Western Province to be law abiding citizens so as to eradicate social issues faced within the province.