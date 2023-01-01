ALOTAU SOLAR FARM PROJECT

By Sharon Engnui

Governor for Alotau, Gordon Wesley was pleased to have Milne Bay being chosen as the pioneer for the hybrid solar power project.

According to the governor this will contribute significantly towards the major developments that will be taking place in the province.

The governor expressed gratitude towards this partnership and highlighted on the efforts by the Provincial Administration on Climate Change and Green Energy, of which this Solar PV project does justification to this drive.

PNG Power Limited CEO, Obed Batia commended the Alotau Provincial Government, for the exemplary leadership and becoming the first province to fund a renewable energy generation facility purely to support the development of the province without pushing for any commercial returns.

This is a flagship partnership to improve power supply and support the development of a province.

Under this arrangement, a hybrid solar farm will be built in the province to support the current power generation from the Alotau Power Station.

He said the partnership is highly valued, as there is no commercial arrangement between the parties, rather, an effort to make sure there is stable, reliable power supply to the growing demand of the province.

The CEO further expressed gratitude to the contractor who had initiated the discussions with the provincial government and the governor to secure the grant funding for the project.

The project will take six (6) months from commencement to the Test and Commissioning of the Alotau Solar Power Project.