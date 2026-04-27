UOT RECEIVES US ENGLISH TEACHING ASSISTANT

The University of Technology has taken a step toward improving English teaching skills at the institution.

This was confirmed by a United States Embassy spokesperson, Claudia Borovina. Borovina said two English Teaching cohorts will be based at the PNG University of Technology for the next eight months to assist and improve English teaching skills at the university.

Borovina said the program is important because the English language opens doors to students who want to study abroad and also support work in the education industry.

These English Teaching Assistants have spent the last two weeks in the Pacific, working in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

“They will be based at Unitech for the next eight months,” Borovina said.

She said they would engage with the students and teachers to improve their English skills and share American culture in Unitech.

“What the university could expect from them is to be cultural ambassadors here on campus,” Borovina added.

The two are the first for UOT and third in Papua New Guinea. Previously, the US Embassy had an English Teaching Assistant at the Divine Word University’s Teachers College in Wewak.

Borovina said the Embassy realized the value of the program and knew it had to continue that in PNG.

“We knew it would be just as practical as in Wewak for Divine Word, so we decided to partner with Unitech to rollout the program in Lae as well,” she said.

The Embassy is proud that the US Teaching program is here in PNG because that’s an initiative done worldwide, hosted by the US Embassy and funded by the US State Department.

“We’ve seen worldwide the impacts that English Teaching Assistants have. So, having native English Teaching on campus, to have Americans to share their culture helps to inspire opportunities to study abroad or to further engage with the United States,” Borovina said

The US Embassy is absolutely proud and willing to continue this kind of partnership with Unitech and PNG.