Kumura Foundation begins trek

The Kumura Foundation started the ‘Travel2Change’ trek from Betty’s Lodge in Gembogl District of Simbu Province into Usino- upper Bundi in Madang Province. The trekking which began today, 13th of December (today) will end on the 30th of December.

The ‘Travel2Change’ is a Campaign against Malaria. As the foundation aims to treat over 1,000 patients along the along the track; distribute 1,000 Mosquito nets along the Ramu River; and raise K200, 000 for the Kumura Foundation Operations.

Kumura Foundation’s population target for the trek is 12,000 people living along the Ramu River Delta. Their other key goal is to conduct awareness, test and treat COVID-19 Patients.

The ‘Travel2change’ trekking is sponsored by Brian Bell Foundation, Simbu Provincial Health Authority, Mapai Transport Limited and New Palm Oil Foundation.