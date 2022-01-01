AGRICULTURE IMPORTANT FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH

Prime Minister James Marape in his address at the 29th APEC economic leaders meeting in Bangkok, Thailand last week said, agriculture is important as it is the key to sustainable economic growth.

PM Marape said APEC is recovering from COVID-19 which affected the world’s economy.

“We have to work on building up growth prospects for each of our economies”, PM Marape said.

“In Papua New Guinea, agriculture is the key for sustainable growth, which is supported by important energy supply.

“We cannot help but continue to advocate that regional challenges, including conflicts which affect economies, particularly smaller ones such as us, must be amicably resolved through mutually-acceptable means, as its consequences are inhibiting the inclusive growth of our economies.”

The Prime Minister said strong policies and reforms are needed for growth.

“Therefore, it is important to undertake structural reforms and implement policy recommendations that drive and promote inclusive growth that are not only inclusive and sustainable, but equitable also so that no one is left behind,” PM said.

“Building the capacity and competitiveness of MSMEs is key to enabling SME’s participation in international trade and access to markets.” he said.

Prime Minister Marape added that the connect PNG programme will enable everyone to contribute to the economic development.

“By offering equal opportunities for all members of society, it enables them to unleash their potential to contribute and benefit from economic growth and sustain themselves. Our infrastructure programme, including the Connect PNG programme, is to unlock economic opportunities for our people who are based in the rural parts of our country. Agriculture, fisheries, forestry and livestock reforms will benefit them in a long-term sustainable manner. We want to bring them along with us. “

Collaborative effort is of paramount importance for a sustainable and stable economic growth.