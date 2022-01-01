NAC LIFTED NOTAM

General Public can now travel as NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been lifted by National Airport Corporation (NAC).

NAC Managing Director Rex Kiponge in an interview announced that business is back to normal for PNG Air and Air Niugini.

“I wish to inform the Public that as of mid-day today business is back to normal. We have lifted the NOTAM after our own security checks from 3:00 am to 11:30 am” Kiponge said.

“Based on the assessment, we have satisfied and clear the contaminated sites at the airport so we lifted the NOTAM” he said

“Public assured that normal business operation commence at 12 today. PNG Air and Air Niugini will operate”

“I wish to apologize to the public on what has happened. It has nothing to do with NAC. What has happened is a breached of security regulations” NAC Managing Director said.