K39 MILLION PROJECTS FOR MARGARIMA DISTRICT

The newly created district of Hela province on Thursday, 31st of August 2023 signed contracts at the Government House to construct multimillion kina projects in Margarima district.

The new projects are the construction of Margarima District Court Complex and the Margarima Plaza, in Margarima town.The projects valued at K39 million kina in total are the initiative of the Margarima District Development Authority (MDDA), under the leadership of the Member for Margarima and Minister for Bougainville Affairs, Manasseh Makiba as part of the district plans to develop Margarima station into the new district headquarter and township for the electorate.

The Margarima Plaza valued at K27 million will be a modern contemporary three-level mixed-use complex that will house critical government and state agency offices as well as business and community shop space.

The Margarima District court complex valued at K12million will accommodate the PNG Judicial services in the district and will include the National Court circuit and include three court rooms, a court registry, a judge and magistrates chamber, a library, and archives, meet rooms, a holding cell and other court related facilities.

Minister Makiba said the Court Complex will ensure that there is a permanent magistrate for the district to help combat the ongoing law and order issues in the district and province.

The contracts were approved and awarded by the National Executive Council (NEC) to Olympus Projects PNG Limited; a Papua New Guinean owned building construction, engineering, and design specialist with world class expertise.

The contract signing was facilitated by the Governor General Sir Bob Dadai on behalf of the State and was witnessed by the local member Manasseh Makiba, the District Administrator, Mark Mendai, and representatives from NPC, the Department of Works and Highways and the contractor, Olympus Projects PNG Limited.

The projects reflect the Pangu led Marape-Rosso Government’s commitment towards delivering on its rural development policy plans and will be funded by the National Government in partnership with the Hela Provincial Government and the Margarima District Development Authority.

Minister Makiba thanked the National Government for the support to his district through these projects that is expected to be completed by 2025.