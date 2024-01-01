USAID AND IOM ASSISTED COMMUNITIES IN JIWAKA

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has delivered rainwater catchment installation materials to the Kumbal Communities in Jiwaka province, located at the border of Simbu and Jiwaka provinces.

These materials were generously funded by the United States Agency for International Development Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID-BHA).

Kumbal communities have approximately 10,000 people from six council wards have an issue in accessing clean drinking water. The communities usually collect drinking water from the muddy Waghi River and nearby creeks.

IOM’s interventions will alleviate water scarcity and provide quality water, which is very much needed by these communities.

Jiwaka Provincial Disaster Coordinator John Kupul, acknowledged USAID’s funding assistance, and thanked IOM for being an active partner working closely with the Jiwaka Provincial Administration to improve the resilience of local communities.

Ward two councilor of Kumbal community Kambiye Tolak, also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided.

“All thanks to the people of America through USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for this critical assistance to improve community access to safe drinking water. This has been a need for the people of Kumbal,” Tolak said.