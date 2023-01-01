SAMARAI PRIMARY SCHOOL 70TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DEFERRED

The concept of celebrating this historical school’s 70th anniversary was suggested in 2020 by current Samarai East Councilor and also former Samarai Primary School student, Anthony Kupana.

The celebration which was set for this month has now been deferred to later this year, possibly in August or September, due to several reasons.

After much thought and deliberation, the steering committee has decided on the deferral due to the following reasons, the weather, short period of time to prepare, the rise in sea piracy in the Milne B ay waters.

According to Mr Kupana, hosting the event in later in the years gives everyone ample time to prepare for this momentous occasion.

In the meantime, various entities, former residents and students have shown great interest in this initiative, but await the confirmation of dates for the celebration.