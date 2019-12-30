400 in Central Province awarded Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee Medal

In a significant event , the people of Central Province had the privilege to witness a ceremony where recipients of the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal were honored.

Most of the awardees were humbled by the recognition.

Some of them had to be ushered onto the podium, others walked slowly as their names were being called by the Governor Generals Secretary. While few sent a family member on their behalf to receive their awards.

It was an ecstatic moment for these 400 plus men and women who had dedicated their time and life of service to empower themselves and the community they live in.

Most of the awardees were astonished to have been recognized by the Central Provincial Government and Queen Elizabeth II.

Anna Muir an awardee said that she did what she did out of love and passion for her people.

“I will never stop until I am dead,” said Anna.

Another awardee was a former pro boxer, Martin Beni, recognized for his efforts in representing Papua New Guinea.

Beni said that boxing will always be part of his life and he wishes to pass on his knowledge to many young people as possible.

The Diamond Jubilee Commemorative medal marks the Queen’s 60th anniversary on the British throne, a title she assumed since February 1952.

Papua New Guinea as part of the Commonwealth of Nations, recognizes the Queen as Head of State and who is represented by the Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae.

By Michelle Steven – EMTV News, Port Moresby