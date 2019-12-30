Alotau Celebrates Feast Of Mary

Missionary sisters in Alotau joined by friends and benefactors of the Alotau- Sideia diocese have recently celebrated the feast of Mary the Immaculate.

The Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate was founded by two women on December 8th, 1936 in Milan, Italy.

The feast, along with the Eucharist is celebrated in December to honor Mary, the mother of Jesus and her response to the salvation of humanity.

Bishop Ronaldo C Santos thanked the Missionary sisters for their commitment in service to the diocese adding that Mary’s protection is an inspiration to the mission today, particularly to the marginalized children and women exposed to various types of violence.

The Missionary sisters along with Bishop of the Alotau-sidiea diocese shared in singing and worship along with the blessing of a new vehicle that will help out in missionary work.

By Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby