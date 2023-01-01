29TH ENGA SHOW TO COMMENCE AS PLANNED

By Samuel Raitano

The twenty-ninth Enga Cultural Show is set to take place the coming weekend as scheduled.

Show Committee chairlady Margeret Potane confirmed that the program is set for Friday 11th to Sunday the 13th of August.

With major sponsors to this much anticipated event alongside Enga Provincial Government, the Show Committee is set to host the event without any hiccups.

Mrs Potane when signing the agreement recently with Coca Cola as the gold sponsor, said the show promoted Engan Culture and Traditions.

It is also an event to showcase the downstream processing of vegetables and spices by local SMEs in the province.

However, it is understood that recent fighting in Enga Province had resulted in the temporary closure of airline services at Wapenamanda Airport.

But tourists, guests and visitors are being assured that security on ground is guaranteed.

This follows the recently imposed three months lockdown and curfew from 9pm to 6am for the province within that time.

Meanwhile, Enga Province is also gearing to host the Porgera Mine Development Forum at Wabag town this week.

This will see the state, developer and other stakeholders meet to pave way for the Porgera Gold Mine to reopen.

Prime Minister James Marape is expected to officiate the program.