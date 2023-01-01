2,500 HOUSES TO BE BUILT FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS

Housing Minister Hon.Dr Kobby Bomareo announced that 2,500 houses will be built at its Duran Farm outside of Port Moresby starting this year.

Bomareo said it is his vision to provide Papua New Guineans decent homes through the National Housing Corporation (NHC).



Minister Bomareo, on behalf of the State, announced the official engagement of three (3) reputable housing construction developers which includes RODS PNG Limited, PNG Resource Limited and China Steel Limited during the official signing of their engagement last week in Port Moresby.



The second term Tewae-Siassi Open MP in Morobe Province took notice of the input of the former Housing Minister Hon.Justin Tkachenko in beginning of the groundwork to engage the developers.

Taking office last year, Bomareo formally started the dialogue with the Department of Lands and Physical Planning for the NHC to obtain up to 250 land titles to kick-start construction.



He expressed special credit to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands and Physical Planning Hon.John Rosso along with the Registrar of Titles in ensuring the 250 land titles were facilitated and processed in time.



The Pangu Pati stalwart said that the Marape-Rosso government is focusing on giving housing ownership to public servants through the drastic reforms initiated by his ministry.



In a ceremony last week in Port Moresby, Minister Bomareo, accompanied by the National Housing Commission (NHC) Managing Director Mr.Henry Mokono, signed formalities between the three reputable building construction firms for the commencement of the construction of the 2,500 affordable homes as planned.



Construction of the houses will begin soon after all necessary arrangements are implemented and secured accordingly.